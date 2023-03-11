COLD for Monday and Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers are just beginning to move into our area for Saturday evening, they’ll move out by Sunday morning.

Predominantly quiet for next week (WBKO)

Sunday will have highs in the low to mid 50s before we crash to freezing by the overnight hours. We will feel the chill Monday and Tuesday with highs only making it into the upper 40s for highs. Low temperatures will dip into the low 30s for Monday and even into the 20s by Tuesday. Any plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures or are already blooming will need to be covered up or brought inside Tuesday night as the likelihood for frost continues to rise. Grab a hot drink and the coat as you head out the door! Wednesday will bring the return of seasonable temperatures into our area with highs in the middle 50s. Thursday looks even warmer with highs in the middle 60s! St. Patrick’s Day looks seasonable with rain chances becoming likely. Another cold blast is possible by next Saturday after Friday’s system passes.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Showers possible. High 55. Low 34. Winds SE at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 47. Low 30. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Frost possible overnight. High 48. Low 25. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 84 (1911)

Record Low: 15 (1934)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.37″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 9.36″ (-0.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate-high

UV: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.