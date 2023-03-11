KSP: Dawson Springs man injured in fatal crash on US 62

(Gray)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CALDWELL CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash on US 62 West of Princeton, Kentucky that injured a Dawson Springs native.

According to a press release, an investigation on the crash that happened just after 12 p.m. on Friday revealed that Michael Wright of Princeton, Kentucky was driving eastbound on US 62.

Officials say Carl Miner of Kuttawa, Kentucky was also driving eastbound when both Wright and Miner encountered a line of slowing traffic due to another vehicle making a right turn into a local business.

Wright’s Ford Flex then hit Miner’s Chevy Camaro in the rear causing it to enter the westbound lane of US 62.

Miner’s Camaro then crashed head-on with a Chevy 2500 pickup being driven by Brandon Down of Princeton, Kentucky.

Miner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner and the passenger in Miner’s vehicle, Christian Slayton of Dawson Springs, Kentucky was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Wright and his passenger, Tiffani Wright, were taken to Caldwell Medical Center for their injuries.

Down was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

