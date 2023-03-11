Rain on the way for this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We were below average today with temperatures topping out at 53°. We’ll be even colder come midweek!

Unseasonably cool temperatures Monday and Tuesday

Saturday will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will move into the area by Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday. We’ll dry out on Monday as high temperatures cool into the upper 40s. Monday evening will be cold with temperatures in the low 30s before highs Tuesday creep back into the upper 40s. Tuesday night will be COLD with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Keep the winter coats on hand! If you have any sensitive outdoor plants, make sure to bring them inside or cover them up! Temperatures will warm back up by Wednesday into the 50s and even into the 60s by Thursday and Friday. Next week looks dry for the most part until a rain maker arrives in our area on Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Rain likely late. High 54. Low 41. Winds E at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers possible. High 55. Low 34. Winds SE at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 47. Low 30. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1990)

Record Low: 12 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip:1.37″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 9.36″ (+0.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 1 (Low)

