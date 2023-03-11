Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the final member of a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced to federal prison.

On March 7, Glen Budd, 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

On Feb. 1, Rickshard Collins, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 1,286.6 grams of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 17, Paige Russell, 22, was sentenced to time served followed by four years of supervised release for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

“Illegal drug trafficking and the addiction which accompanies it often causes death, decimates lives, families, and even entire communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “We will continue, in partnership with the ATF and Kentucky’s AHIDTA drug task forces, to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for trading their poison in our communities.”

There is no parole in the federal system.

The ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Bowling Green/Warren County AHIDTA Drug Task Force investigated the case.

