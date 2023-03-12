Hard freeze likely Monday & Tuesday night

When overnight temperatures plunge into the 20s
By Dana Money
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was chilly with highs topping out in the mid 40s- brrr! That is 12° below average for this time of year; and we’re about to get colder.

When overnight temperatures crash into the 20s

Monday morning will feel cold as we wake up to temperatures near freezing before highs only reach 45°. Tuesday will feel just as chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s during the daytime. Nighttime lows on Tuesday will feel COLD in the middle 20s! A hard freeze is likely for our area, especially Tuesday night. Any outdoor plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation is at risk of being killed by the cold conditions. The best way to protect plants will be to cover them or bring them inside during the overnight hours. Any outdoor pipes or garden hoses will also be at risk of freezing, take any preparative action before Monday night.

We’ll warm back up by Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s and even warmer by Thursday (middle 60s, anyone?) Rain chances will stay away for most of the week before they return Thursday night through Friday. St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) begins another temperature descent for the weekend. Highs will go from the low 60s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday. Grab the coat and hot beverage these next few cold days as we battle the spring temperature rollercoaster!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 47. Low 30. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Frost possible overnight. High 48. Low 25. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High 56. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1911)

Record Low: 13 (1998)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip:1.64″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 9.63″ (+0.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Low

UV: 3 (Mod)

