Katie Isenbarger finishes 12th at NCAA Championships

All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger wrapped up indoor track & field season Saturday with...
All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger wrapped up indoor track & field season Saturday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships.(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger wrapped up indoor track & field season Saturday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Isenbarger cleared 1.77m to earn her 12th place standing. It was the second-consecutive season Isenbarger competed in the NCAAs. With her qualification for the championships, Isenbarger also cemented All-American status for the second-straight year.

She set back-to-back school records in the women’s indoor high jump this season with marks of 1.84m and 1.85m, breaking her own mark. She also claimed the Conference USA women’s indoor high jump individual championship.

The conclusion of the NCAA Championships marks the end of the indoor season for Isenbarger and the rest of the Hilltoppers.

Outdoor season begins for WKU at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
James Payton Jr. of Brownsville
Birthdate pays off for Edmonson County man with Kentucky Lottery Pick 4 Win
Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements

Latest News

Tops hit five home runs in Saturday split with Miami (OH)
Tops hit five home runs in Saturday split with Miami (OH)
Lady Toppers come up short in C-USA title game
Lady Toppers come up short in C-USA title game
Rick Stansbury resigns as Head Coach of the WKU Men's Basketball team
Rick Stansbury resigns as Head Coach of the WKU Men's Basketball team
WKU women's basketball drops C-USA title game against MTSU
Lady Toppers fall to MTSU in C-USA championship game