Katie Isenbarger finishes 12th at NCAA Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger wrapped up indoor track & field season Saturday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Isenbarger cleared 1.77m to earn her 12th place standing. It was the second-consecutive season Isenbarger competed in the NCAAs. With her qualification for the championships, Isenbarger also cemented All-American status for the second-straight year.

She set back-to-back school records in the women’s indoor high jump this season with marks of 1.84m and 1.85m, breaking her own mark. She also claimed the Conference USA women’s indoor high jump individual championship.

The conclusion of the NCAA Championships marks the end of the indoor season for Isenbarger and the rest of the Hilltoppers.

Outdoor season begins for WKU at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 17.

