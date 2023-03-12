Med Center Health hosts 31st “Women in the Arts” exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is recognized as Women’s History Month across the nation. Med Center Health joined in on the month-long celebration, by showcasing the works of local female artists as a part of their annual “Women in the Arts” exhibit at the Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

The annual art showcase gave the general public a chance to view pieces of art done by women in the community.

For 31 years, Med Center Health has hosted the art exhibit, and for the last eight years, Connie DeMunbrun has placed her artwork in the exhibit.

Although Bowling Green is known as the home of the Corvette and Western Kentucky University, DeMunbrun said that the city has a rich history of art.

DeMunbrun said that she loves learning new things about art and looking at other people’s art as inspiration for her next piece.

”I like to go where there are a lot of other artists. It gives me ideas and I get to see what they do. It gives me enthusiasm like, ‘well maybe I can do that,’” said DeMunbrun.

DeMunbrun has been entering her art into the exhibit for eight years now, but hopes to see more women, young and old, enter their pieces as well.

“It is a possibility of what you can do and must do if you have an art talent. I am glad they have this here in Bowling Green because Bowling Green is rich in art,” said DeMunbrun.

Several artists were honored with awards for their work, including Roiann R. Ridley, who won the 2023 Special Purchase award for her piece called “Pink Peony on Paper.”

For a full list of award winners, click here.

