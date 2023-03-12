Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged and two failure to appear warrants.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man indicted on theft related charges.

The sheriff’s office says on March 11, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cline Road and Holland Road.

The driver, 39-year-old Avdo Bektas, was found to have an indictment warrant for theft related charges, and two failure to appear warrants.

The charges on his indictment warrant include Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of an Automobile $10,000<$1,000,000, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (2nd Degree) and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of an Automobile $1,000 < $10,000.

He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

