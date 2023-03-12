Vette City Con 2023 returns to Bowling Green for the sixth year

Enthusiasts of comic books, movies, video games, cosplay or anything pop-culture related had...
Enthusiasts of comic books, movies, video games, cosplay or anything pop-culture related had the opportunity to explore the many vendors that Vette City Con 2023 had to offer.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vette City Con made its return to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green on Saturday, March 11.

There were several vendors selling pieces of original art, food, movies, comic books and clothing. There were also some celebrity guests who played iconic roles like Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. They took pictures and signed autographs for fans in attendance.

Josh Shortt, a cosplayer and pop-culture convention enthusiast, said that conventions like Vette City Con 2023 allow people to, not only explore the world of pop culture, but it allows them to express themselves more freely.

”When you get here, it is like a judgment-free zone, kind of like Planet Fitness. You can go there and feel comfortable in your own skin. Because sometimes out in the world, if you are nerdy it is kind of seen as different or weird, but here, I mean the weirder, the better,” said Shortt.

“If you are going all out with your cosplay, no one is uncomfortable with it. In fact, people applaud that. You just kind of feel at home with all of your fellow nerds here and it is really great.”

Shortt also mentioned that Vette City Con 2023 is a safe space for many people, regardless of what they are interested in.

“It is a lot to get new people in the doors sometimes because it can be intimidating. You have a whole lot of people here,” said Shortt. “If you have this feeling that you just need to let yourself go a little bit, you can dress up as your favorite superhero. You can pretend that you are that one person saving the world. Getting out here, having fun and forgetting about day-to-day life is what it is all about.”

Vette City Con is not the only convention taking place this year. Bowling Green Con is returning to the National Corvette Museum on Saturday, May 20th.

