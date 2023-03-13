3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time, according to MNPD.
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool.

Friday evening, the 3-year-old boy went swimming with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boy’s mother was reportedly taking a nap, and the mother’s friend was watching the two boys in the pool.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old boy unresponsive, according to MNPD.

Police said the boy remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation and will begin the new coaching search

Latest News

Warren County Public Library wrapped up it's annual "Used Book Sale"
Warren County Public Library wrapped up it's annual "Used Book Sale"
Roy's Bar-B-Que celebrates 40 Year Anniversary
Roy's Bar-B-Que celebrates 40 Year Anniversary
However many books a person could fit inside of a bag, could purchase all of them for just one...
Warren County Public Library hosts 2023 Used Book Sale
The annual art showcase gave the general public a chance to view pieces of art done by women in...
Med Center Health hosts 'Women in the Arts' exhibit