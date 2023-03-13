Are you covered? BG insurance agent talks about homeowners’ insurance and natural disasters

Has the Bowling Green bubble burst?
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Those who live in Bowling Green, Kentucky have more than likely heard of the “Bowling Green bubble”.

What is the “Bowling Green bubble?”

It is the imaginary “bubble” that surrounds and protects the city from severe weather and natural disasters.

Major weather events seemed to miss or go around the town.

But, if you take a look at the weather events, such as tornadoes, that took place on Dec. 11, 2021, Jan.1, 2022, and more recently the widespread windstorm that fiercely blew through on March 3, 2023, one might think the “Bowling Green bubble” has burst.

Now that Bowing Green residents are no longer under the protection of the “Bubble”, are you under enough protection with your homeowners’ insurance?

WBKO’s Kelly Austin sat down with local insurance agent Kyle Woosley from State Farm Insurance to talk about what homeowners insurance covers when it comes to natural disasters.

