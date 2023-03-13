Chilly Temps Still Ahead

Monday Weather
Monday Weather(none)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs Monday struggled to reach the middle 40s, running nearly 15 degrees below normal. Look for overnight lows to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight, as skies begin to clear.  Tuesday will feel just as chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s during the daytime. Nighttime lows Tuesday will be even COLDer in the middle 20s! A hard freeze is likely for our area, especially Tuesday night. Any outdoor plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation is at risk of being killed by the cold conditions. The best way to protect plants will be to cover them or bring them inside during the overnight hours. Any outdoor pipes or garden hoses will also be at risk of freezing, take any preparative action before Monday night.

We’ll warm back up by Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s with a south wind. Rain chances will stay away for most of the week before they return Thursday night through Friday. St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) begins another temperature descent for the weekend. Highs will go from the low 60s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Freeze Likely Overnight. High 46. Low 24. Winds NW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 4 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 63. Low 50. Winds S at 15 mph.

