City of BG will host it’s first free rabies vaccination clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services office will host a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pedigo Park.

The vaccines will be completely free to all Bowling Green residents. All dogs must be leashed, all cats or other small animals must be in carriers, and any pet receiving a vaccination must be at least four months old.

Code Compliance and Animal Protection Division Manager, Brad Schargordski, said, “We’re just trying to remove some of the barriers that folks might have. The biggest one of those barriers, of course, is cost.”

This clinic will be the first of four that will be held this year. The next clinics are:

May 20 - West End Park

July 8 - Preston Miller Park

September 16 - H.P. Thomas Bark Park

The City of Bowling Green will have Spanish translators at each of the four clinics available to translate as needed. They are equipped with 200 vaccinations for the first clinic and plan to adjust their numbers based on the number of participants. If there are not enough vaccinations on Saturday, those that visit will receive a voucher for a free rabies vaccination.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.