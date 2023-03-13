City of BG will host it’s first free rabies vaccination clinic

Free rabies vaccines will be available on Saturday through Bowling Green's animal protection...
Free rabies vaccines will be available on Saturday through Bowling Green's animal protection division.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services office will host a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pedigo Park.

The vaccines will be completely free to all Bowling Green residents. All dogs must be leashed, all cats or other small animals must be in carriers, and any pet receiving a vaccination must be at least four months old.

Code Compliance and Animal Protection Division Manager, Brad Schargordski, said, “We’re just trying to remove some of the barriers that folks might have. The biggest one of those barriers, of course, is cost.”

This clinic will be the first of four that will be held this year. The next clinics are:

  • May 20 - West End Park
  • July 8 - Preston Miller Park
  • September 16 - H.P. Thomas Bark Park

The City of Bowling Green will have Spanish translators at each of the four clinics available to translate as needed. They are equipped with 200 vaccinations for the first clinic and plan to adjust their numbers based on the number of participants. If there are not enough vaccinations on Saturday, those that visit will receive a voucher for a free rabies vaccination.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation

Latest News

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item...
Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave opens this weekend
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
WRECC Senior Director of Communications Kim Phelps said the biggest obstacle the corporation...
WRECC details recovery efforts following March 3 storm
Bowling Green Insurance Agent Talks about Homeowners’ Insurance and Natural Disasters
Are you covered? BG insurance agent talks about homeowners’ insurance and natural disasters