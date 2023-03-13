Devyn Terbrak tosses WKU’s first No-Hitter since 2009, sweeping SDSU in the series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball swept South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a game that saw RHP Devyn Terbrak toss a no-hitter to beat the Jackrabbits, 3-0, at Nick Denes Field.

This marks the first Hilltopper no-hitter since March 3, 2009, that saw four different pitchers combine for a no-hit effort in a 15-0 win against Kentucky Wesleyan with a 10-run rule that ended following the conclusion of the seventh inning.

The Hilltopper defense was tested time-and-time again and answered with a few unbelievable plays to contribute to the outstanding outing from senior pitcher Devyn Terbrak in a day where he set a new career-high, 14 strikeouts, besting the 11 he notched last season against FIU on April 8, 2022.

“Been doing this so long, I cannot even remember the last time I was really a part of one,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “Great job by him, great job by our defense making a couple plays. [Aidan] Gilroy makes a really good play on a slow roller, [Drew] Reckart at short had a couple plays, Lukas [Farris] is digging a couple balls out of the dirt on first base, so just a lot of things go into it, but he had good stuff, he was around the zone and it is always fun to be a part of that because they do not happen very often.”

In his fourth consecutive Sunday start, Terbrak earned his first collegiate no-hitter striking out, a career-high, 14 batters in his second complete game only allowing one walk and one hit batter on base. With the win, the senior moves to 2-1 on the season and gets his 11th win of his collegiate career.

“It was unbelievable,” said Terbrak. “I did it in high school but doing it at a Division I level is crazy. I was feeling good. I just think throughout the years, I have just been working and working harder this year more than ever just trying to get better and let everything play out how it does.”

The Hilltopper offense did just what they needed to do to help secure the win, tallying seven hits to score three runs. Brett Blomquist had the lone multi-hit day going 2-for-2 with an RBI while Camden Ross and Tristin Garcia knocked a double each.

Camden Ross put the first run on the board in the second with a two-out RBI double that was followed by an RBI single from Brett Blomquist to give WKU a 2-0 after two.

The next run came in the bottom of the eighth when AJ Fiechter laid down a sacrifice bunt to score the third and final run to make the final score, 3-0.

The Hilltoppers will host their third straight midweek game against Austin Peay on Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 3 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field.

