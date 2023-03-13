Dinosaur World recovers after damaging wind storms

Popular tourist attraction dinosaur world has opened after recovery from damaging winds that swept through the region on March 3rd.
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Popular tourist attraction Dinosaur World has reopened after recovery from damaging winds that swept through the region on March 3.

Staff members spent the past week making repairs and cleaning debris.

Most of the damage was concentrated in the park’s Dinosaur Walk, where winds coming off the interstate pushed down trees and dinosaur statues. The storm also blew down a section of fence near the park’s playground. None of the other attractions were damaged during the storm.

“There is still some visual evidence of the damage but that’s going to take a little bit of time to get it all cleaned up,” said Chris Randall, Park Director. “About 9 dinosaurs were damaged, we were able to salvage 8. One we totally lost.”

Randall is optimistic about the recovery effort and says the process is going as expected.

Dinosaur World is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

