FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.(Cliff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday.

The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

The hate crime numbers now include those and other large departments, and the total is the highest level in decades, said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

“We are in a unique and disturbing era where hate crimes overall stay elevated for longer punctuated by broken records,” he said.

Most of the victims, 64.5% were targeted due to their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Another 16% were targeted over their sexual orientation, and 14% of cases involved religious bias, according to the FBI report.

Intimidation and assault made up the largest portion of cases and 18 murders were also reported to be hate crimes.

Half of the religion cases targeted Jewish people, a finding that comes amid rising antisemitism, said Jill Garvey, chief of staff at the Western States Center.

Monday’s report also underscores the need for better record-keeping. “We’re still not getting enough data to know what the extent of the problem is,” Garvey said.

The data shortfall in the previous report released in December was largely due to changes in how police must report their data to the FBI. To ensure a more complete picture, agency officials went back and allowed large departments to report under the previous system.

“Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation

Latest News

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item...
Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave opens this weekend
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
WRECC Senior Director of Communications Kim Phelps said the biggest obstacle the corporation...
WRECC details recovery efforts following March 3 storm