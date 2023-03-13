Fourth lawsuit filed against Magoffin County bus driver says reckless driving led to crash

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A fourth lawsuit has been filed as the result of a Magoffin County bus crash.

The crash happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 14 along KY-40.

Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

The most recent lawsuit was filed on behalf of a student against the driver, Wanda Bailey, Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows, and Magoffin County Board of Education’s Director of Transportation Jeff Carpenter.

The passenger’s complaint filed on Feb. 28 states that Bailey operated the bus in a “grossly negligent and reckless manner” which led to the passenger being injured.

The complaint also states that prior to the crash, Meadows and Carpenter had received complaints about Bailey’s driving but “ignored or failed to take proper corrective action or disciplinary action in regard to the complaints.”

At least three other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of various students following the crash.

