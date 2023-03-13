Glasgow man charged after shooting investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been charged after police said he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle.

Kynarious Flynt, 21, was charged Saturday with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said the shooting happened on March 8 and responded to Adams Place where witnesses said a man had fired “several shots” into an occupied vehicle.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle drove away before officers arrived, but they discovered that nobody was injured.

Police later identified Flynt as the shooting suspect and detained him.

Flynt was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and remains there as of Monday morning on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.