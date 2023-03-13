Glasgow man charged after shooting investigation

Kynarious Flyn
Kynarious Flyn(Glasgow Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been charged after police said he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle.

Kynarious Flynt, 21, was charged Saturday with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said the shooting happened on March 8 and responded to Adams Place where witnesses said a man had fired “several shots” into an occupied vehicle.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle drove away before officers arrived, but they discovered that nobody was injured.

Police later identified Flynt as the shooting suspect and detained him.

Flynt was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and remains there as of Monday morning on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

Latest News

On March 13, 1983, Ralph and Jolene Morgan started cooking for Logan County out of a modified...
Logan County staple Roy’s Bar-B-Que celebrating 40 years of service
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Warren County Public Library wrapped up it's annual "Used Book Sale"
Warren County Public Library wrapped up it's annual "Used Book Sale"
Roy's Bar-B-Que celebrates 40 Year Anniversary
Roy's Bar-B-Que celebrates 40 Year Anniversary