Lady Toppers find out their first round opponent for the WNIT

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 WNIT bracket has been announced by the organization. WKU will face Kansas in the first round on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. (CT) in Lawrence, Kansas.

It will be WKU’s 13th all-time appearance in the Postseason WNIT and the first since the 2018-19 season. The Lady Toppers are 16-13 all-time in the tournament. WKU has advanced to the semifinals of the tournament twice and has made quarterfinals appearances five times in program history.

The Lady Toppers qualified for an automatic bid to the WNIT after finishing in second place in Conference USA as the top finisher in the league that wasn’t in the NCAA Tournament. WKU finished in second place in the league standings at the conclusion of the regular season with a 14-6 record and is coming off a C-USA tournament championship game appearance.

Kansas will be a first time opponent for WKU.

