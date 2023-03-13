Logan County staple Roy’s Bar-B-Que celebrating 40 years of service

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 13, 1983, Ralph and Jolene Morgan started cooking for Logan County out of a modified camper shell and homemade barbecue pit in Lewisburg, KY.

The restaurant is now operated by Ralph’s family, and they are inviting the community to celebrate 40 years of serving Logan County with them.

“We know my mom and dad would be so proud of where our business has come from to where it is today,” said Mary Winn, daughter of Ralph and Jolene, “Our customers we appreciate them so much.”

This anniversary is something they’ve been preparing for during the last few months.

In honor of this milestone, the restaurant will bring back its original menu and prizes for customers.

The first 40 customers will receive a free barbecue sandwich. Fans on their Facebook page can win prizes like pies and catfish dinners.

Also joining in the celebration will be the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and former Kentucky Wildcat and NBS Slam Dunk Champion Kenny “Sky” Walker.

