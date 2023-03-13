Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation

Latest News

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item...
Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave opens this weekend
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
WRECC Senior Director of Communications Kim Phelps said the biggest obstacle the corporation...
WRECC details recovery efforts following March 3 storm