Terbrak named C-USA Pitcher of The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball senior Devyn Terbrak has been named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The recognition marks the Hilltoppers’ first Pitcher of the Week honor this season and third since joining C-USA in 2014, following Ryan Thurston on May 2, 2016 and Sean Bergeron on March 9, 2020.

Terbrak complied a career outing in his fourth consecutive Sunday start against South Dakota State on March 12.

The lefty tossed the first Hilltopper no-hitter in a complete-game shutout against the Jackrabbits, while surrendering just one walk and one hit batter to go along with a career-high 14 strikeouts.

His performance marked the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a WKU pitcher since March 5, 2022, when Sean Bergeron accomplished the same feat in an 11-0 win against Hartford.

The Perryville, Missouri native’s 14 strikeouts are tied for the second-most by a Hilltopper since at least 2005 – as far back as WKU game records go – just shy of Bergeron’s 16 in the complete-game shutout against Hartford.

Along with his C-USA Pitcher of the Week honor, Terbrak was recognized by multiple other national outlets for his impressive outing.

D1Baseball ranked him No. 1 overall on the Top 40 Pitchers list from the March 12 slate of games, while Baseball America tabbed him as one of its Week Four Standouts.

“Entering Sunday’s contest against South Dakota State, Terbrak had a modest 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 14 innings pitched,” said Peter Flaherty of Baseball America. “Although the lefthander averages just 86.9 mph on his fastball, his above-average pitchability allows him to avoid hard contact and consistently miss barrels.”

For the season, Terbrak owns a 2-1 record and a 2.35 ERA while amassing 29 strikeouts and just four walks in 23 innings of action.

Only two pitchers in C-USA have compiled a complete-game shutout in 2023 with Terbrak owning the only no-hitter.

He currently ranks in C-USA’s top 10 in ERA (2.35), wins (2), complete games (1), innings pitched (23.0), hits allowed (16), runs allowed (8), earned runs allowed (6), walks allowed (4), strikeouts (29), strikeouts looking (8), doubles allowed (3), home runs allowed (0), and opponent batting average (.190).

Terbrak and the Hilltoppers are set to host Austin Peay March 14, at 3 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.

