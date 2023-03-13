Warren, Adair Co. detention centers charge juveniles after attacks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Five juveniles in custody at the Adair and Warren Juvenile Detention Centers have been charged with assault after attacking staff members and Kentucky State Police.

According to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, last week, juveniles orchestrated three separate attacks between the two facilities.

Officials say three male juveniles at Adair Juvenile Detention Center attacked of the Department of Juvenile Justice and KSP during Thursday night’s medicine distribution.

One juvenile at Adair Youth Development Center, which is connected to the detention center and houses juveniles post adjudication, physically attacked a correctional officer on Saturday.

The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and was able to quickly regain control, preventing any injuries.

At the Warren Juvenile Detention Center Thursday, a male juvenile attacked a correctional officer, striking the staff member multiple times in the face.

The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and returned the juvenile to their living unit.

The correctional officer required medical treatment.

All five juveniles were charged with assault 3rd degree.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet stated in a new release the events were all contained and did not turn into larger events due to the changes the administration has made. Those changes include having KSP on site and better-equipping staff by control disturbances by deploying defensive equipment including pepper spray.

