Warren, Adair Co. detention centers charge juveniles after attacks

(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Five juveniles in custody at the Adair and Warren Juvenile Detention Centers have been charged with assault after attacking staff members and Kentucky State Police.

According to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, last week, juveniles orchestrated three separate attacks between the two facilities.

Officials say three male juveniles at Adair Juvenile Detention Center attacked of the Department of Juvenile Justice and KSP during Thursday night’s medicine distribution.

One juvenile at Adair Youth Development Center, which is connected to the detention center and houses juveniles post adjudication, physically attacked a correctional officer on Saturday.

The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and was able to quickly regain control, preventing any injuries.

At the Warren Juvenile Detention Center Thursday, a male juvenile attacked a correctional officer, striking the staff member multiple times in the face.

The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and returned the juvenile to their living unit.

The correctional officer required medical treatment.

All five juveniles were charged with assault 3rd degree.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet stated in a new release the events were all contained and did not turn into larger events due to the changes the administration has made. Those changes include having KSP on site and better-equipping staff by control disturbances by deploying defensive equipment including pepper spray.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation

Latest News

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item...
Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave opens this weekend
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
WRECC Senior Director of Communications Kim Phelps said the biggest obstacle the corporation...
WRECC details recovery efforts following March 3 storm
Bowling Green Insurance Agent Talks about Homeowners’ Insurance and Natural Disasters
Are you covered? BG insurance agent talks about homeowners’ insurance and natural disasters
Free rabies vaccines will be available on Saturday through Bowling Green's animal protection...
City of BG will host it’s first free rabies vaccination clinic