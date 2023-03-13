Warren County Public Library hosts 2023 Used Book Sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library wrapped up its annual “Used Book Sale” this afternoon.

2023 Used Book Sale offered the community a chance to add to their personal book collection at an affordable price.

Today, the Warren County Public Library held its “Bag Day,” as a part of 2023 Used Book Sale. People received a bag upon entering the building. However many books they could fit inside the bag could then purchase all of them for just one dollar. People could also fit as many books as they could inside of a box to purchase for three dollars.

“It has been under a dollar for a book or an item like a CD or DVD. Nothing has been over a dollar the entire week,” said Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, the Youth Services Manager at the Warren County Public Library, explaining how affordability has been crucial to the success of these sales.

A line wrapped around the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library. People were in line for hours just to get their hands on affordable books, movies, and CDs.

“Every single year, that is the turnout for it. It is great that it has been received so well, and that it has historically been a popular event. It is exciting to see that so many people are using this resource, building up their own home libraries or businesses and taking those books to live in a better place,” said Fox-Ezell.

Fox-Ezell said that events like these are all about accessibility for the community. She also said it spreads the word about the services that the Warren County Public Library has to offer.

“Libraries are all about spreading knowledge and making sure that everybody has access to that knowledge. That extends to these used book sales. It is a sustainable practice, people can donate their books to the library and we resell them at an affordable price so everyone can afford it,” said Fox-Ezell.

All 2023 Used Book Sale sales help fund the 2023 Southern Kentucky (SoKY) Book Fest on March 24-25.

