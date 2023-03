BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to cold temperatures, the WKU-Indiana 6 p.m contest on Monday, March 13 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.

The Hilltoppers are back this weekend to open Conference USA action, traveling to UTEP for the first time since 2017, March 17-19.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.