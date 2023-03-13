WKU Tennis earns first ever win over a ranked opponent

WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Sunday beating No. 69 North Texas for the program’s...
WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Sunday beating No. 69 North Texas for the program’s first ever win against a ranked opponent, 4-1, in San Antonio, Texas.(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Sunday beating No. 69 North Texas for the program’s first ever win against a ranked opponent, 4-1, in San Antonio, Texas. The Lady Toppers improve to 10-6 on the year, while the Mean Green move to 9-7.

The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match winning at No. 2 and No. 3. Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada won on court two, 6-3, after the Mean Green defaulted on court three to earn the point.

After North Texas defaulted on courts five and six, the Lady Toppers just needed one point to secure the win and they got it with Rachel Hermanova. The sophomore won back-to-back tiebreaker sets to give her the 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win. She gets her, team-leading, 13th win of the season and her 32nd of her career. That ties her for third all-time with Olga Kosaka (2001-04) just four wins shy of being tied for second.

“I thought we played and competed about as good as we could today in 85-degree heat and 25 mph wind gusts,” said head coach Greg Davis. “This was our first outside match of the year and I am very happy for the players and program.”

WKU will continue play tomorrow, March 13 with another road C-USA match against UTSA at 1 p.m. CT in San Antonio, Texas.

Final Results

Singles (Order of finish: 6,5,2,3)

1. Matilde Morais (UNT) vs. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-4, 1-6, 2-3, unfinished

2. Kexuan Zhou (UNT) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Nformi Stadfany (UNT) 7-6, 7-6

4. Marina Adati (UNT) vs. Sofia Blanco (WKU) 4-6, 5-6, unfinished

5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. No player (UNT), by default

6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. No player (UNT), by default

Doubles (Order of finish: 3,1,2)

1. Morais/Stadfany (UNT) def. Cortez/Hernandez (WKU) 6-3

2. Martinez/Zegada (WKU) def. Adati/Zhou (UNT) 6-3

3. Hermanova/Blanco (WKU) def. No player/No player (UNT), by default

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury resigns as WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
handcuffs
Three people sentenced in a Bowling Green federal drug trafficking conspiracy
Bektas was arrested after deputies found he had an indictment warrant for theft related charged...
Scottsville man arrested on indictment warrant for theft charges
James Payton Jr. of Brownsville
Birthdate pays off for Edmonson County man with Kentucky Lottery Pick 4 Win
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart addresses Rick Stansbury’s resignation and will begin the new coaching search

Latest News

Devyn Terbrak throws first WKU No-Hitter since 2009
Devyn Terbrak throws first WKU No-Hitter since 2009
WKU Baseball swept South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a game that saw RHP Devyn Terbrak...
Devyn Terbrak tosses WKU’s first No-Hitter since 2009, sweeping SDSU in the series
All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger wrapped up indoor track & field season Saturday with...
Katie Isenbarger finishes 12th at NCAA Championships
Tops hit five home runs in Saturday split with Miami (OH)
Tops hit five home runs in Saturday split with Miami (OH)