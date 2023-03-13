WKU Volleyball’s Paige Briggs set to train with Team USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Upcoming fifth-year senior Paige Briggs has been invited to train with USA Volleyball in Anaheim, California for a week along under USAV head coach Karch Kiraly.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with this group of student-athletes for 2023 Spring Training Camp,” Kiraly said. “With the LA 2028 Olympic Games less than six years away, who knows? Some women from this group could be repping USA Volleyball!”

Briggs will be among 17 of the nation’s best collegiate volleyball players and one of five outside hitters invited to Spring Training Camp, while also the first Hilltopper to be invited to the camp.

The Ortonville, Michigan native was a six-rotation player in 2022 who picked up C-USA First Team All-Conference and Tournament team nods and VolleyballMag.com All-American Honorable Mention status.

She was also named AVCA All-Region and All-American Honorable Mention in her fourth campaign on The Hill was striking for a.324 hitting clip at the net.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.