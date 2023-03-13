Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave opens this weekend

By William Battle
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend will mark the opening of Yogi’s Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave for the 2023 season.

The theme of the opening weekend will be a “Spruce Up Weekend” with all the regular themed activities promising family-oriented fun and entertainment.

Yogi will be at the park meeting everyone to welcome them back outdoors.

Those who have visited the park before can expect new activities as the recreation department has been revamped for this season, just in time for spring break.

“For spring break, we actually have two spring break weeks,” said Sarah Young, General Manager. “It’ll be the last week of March and the first week of April and we’ll have our recreation center open daily for arts and crafts and we’ll have activities every day from about 12 to 6 every day.”

The park also has campsites, 94 deluxe cabins, and RV sites for guests that wish to stay at the park.

They are located at 1002 Mammoth Cave Road and will be open daily until the first weekend in November.

