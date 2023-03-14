BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday!

Another cool day!

Tuesday will feel just as chilly as Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s during the daytime. Nighttime lows Tuesday will be even COLDER in the middle 20s! A hard freeze is likely for our area, especially Tuesday night. Any outdoor plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation is at risk of being killed by the cold conditions. The best way to protect plants will be to cover them or bring them inside during the overnight hours. Any outdoor pipes or garden hoses will also be at risk of freezing, take any preparative action before Monday night.

We’ll warm back up by Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s with a south wind. Rain chances will stay away for most of the week before they return Thursday night through Friday. St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) begins another temperature descent for the weekend. Highs will go from the low 60s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Frost possible overnight. High 48. Low 25. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High 56. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. PM showers likely. High 65. Low 50. Winds S at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1990)

Record Low Today: 12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.09″

So Far This Month: 1.35″ (-.03″)

So Far This Year: 9.34″ (0.25″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.