Final-round push results in Lady Topper win in Dade City

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf posted the lowest round of the day in the Spring Break Shootout on Tuesday afternoon, claiming a team championship at their own tournament.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group,” said head coach Adam Gary. “They never panicked, even when we weren’t where we should be. They’ve been working really hard and staying patient, and we were able to see that pay off this week. Even in tough situations and struggles on the course, they continued to battle. Closing that gap and pulling out a win today is a great step for us as we head towards conference in a month.”

As a team, WKU carded a 2-under 282 in the final round of the Shootout, solidifying its spot at the top of the leaderboard with the only below-par round by any team on Tuesday.

Gary, the winningest head coach in program history, has now led WKU to nine team championships in his nine seasons at the helm of the program. The Lady Toppers have won at least one championship in eight of those seasons.

Overall, WKU Women’s Golf has now claimed 26 team championships in program history.

The Lady Toppers were able to count four scores of even-par or better to make the title happen.

Both fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett and freshman Averi Cline shot final-round, 1-under 70′s at the 6,040-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. Barrett rose on the leaderboard by five spots, with pars on 15 of her 18 holes, to tie for fifth. Cline moved up 12 spots and tied for 16th by birdying her final hole.

Sophomore Catie Craig and freshman Sydney Hackett contributed a pair of even-par 71′s to finish out the team scorecard. Hackett birdied four of her final six holes to get down to the even score while Craig birdies her first two holes. Craig tied for ninth and Hackett went on to tie for 30th.

Senior Sarah Arnold logged a 4-over 75 and finished t-9th.

WKU had two ladies competing as individuals at the two-day Shootout. Junior Addie Westbrook tied for 29th after a final-round, 1-over 72 and freshman Savannah Howell finished at t-65th.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action at North Texas’ The Bruzzy for their final regular season tournament of the year on April 1-2 in Ardmore, Okla.

Results – Final

T5. Kenlie Barrett – 76, 69, 70 – 215

T9. Sarah Arnold – 70, 72, 75 – 217

T9. Catie Craig – 75, 71, 71 – 217

T16. Averi Cline – 78, 72, 70 – 220

T30. Sydney Hackett – 75, 79, 71 – 225

T30. Addie Westbrook* - 76, 77, 72 – 225

T65. Savannah Howell* - 80, 78, 77 – 235

