A Freeze Likely Overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A hard freeze is likely for our area tonight and over the weekend, as overnight temperatures fall into the mid to lower 20s. Any outdoor plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation is at risk of being damaged by the cold conditions. The best way to protect plants will be to cover them or bring them inside during the overnight hours. Any outdoor pipes or garden hoses will also be at risk of freezing, take any preparative action before Monday night.

Sunshine and a South wind will warm us back up by Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s! Rain chances will hold off until Thursday night before another system brings showers into Friday Morning. After the rain clears Friday Morning, St. Patrick’s Day will start another temperature descent for the weekend. Highs will go from the low 60s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Freeze possible overnight. Low 23. Winds NW at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. PM showers likely. High 56. Low 49. Winds S at 16 mph.

