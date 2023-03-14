Man with a knife causes Caverna Elementary School to enter into lockdown Monday

Devan M. Howard, 29
Devan M. Howard, 29(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
CAVE CITY Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Cave City Police Department SRO Josh Neal received a complaint from school personnel at Caverna Elementary School of a male subject attempting to open the rear doors of school and gain access to the building.

Police say the subject was identified as 29-year-old Devan Howard.

Officer Neal saw an open switchblade-style knife in Howard’s waistline and upon removing the knife from Howard, he then ran from the scene, according to police.

Howard was located and apprehended by SRO Neal and K-9 Officer G. Avery approximately a half-mile behind the elementary school in a field and was taken into custody without further incident.

Due to the nature of the incident, Officers with the Cave City Police Department instructed Caverna Elementary to enter into a lockdown for the safety of students and faculty.

Upon successfully apprehending Howard and rendering the scene as safe, the school was instructed to resume normal functions.

K9 Capone gave a positive indication of illegal drugs on Howard’s vehicle which was located parked at Caverna Elementary School.

Police say during a search of the vehicle they found suspected marijuana and a search of Howard’s person resulted in the finding of suspected crystal methamphetamine as well as additional suspected marijuana.

Howard was arrested on the following charges and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center:

- Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

- Fleeing or Evading Police- 2nd Degree (On Foot)

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of Marijuana

- Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess

- Unlawful Possession Of Weapon On School Property

- No Operators-Moped License

- Failure To Produce Insurance Card

- Tampering With Physical Evidence

