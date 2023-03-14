McKnight picked to NABC All-District First-Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball junior guard Davyion McKnight was tabbed to the NABC All-District First-Team for the second year in a row, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday. The teams were selected by NABC-member head coaches in Division I.

NABC Districts are organized by league and Conference USA is designated as the 11th District.

The honor comes after McKnight’s second-team selection to All-Conference accolades. He joins FAU’s Johnell Davis, North Texas’ Tylor Perry, UAB’s Jordan Walker and Louisiana Tech’s Cobe Williams on the NABC First Team.

In each of the last seven seasons, at least one Hilltopper has earned first or second team recognition. Justin Johnson (2016-17 second team, 2017-18 first team), Darius Thompson (2017-18 second team), Jared Savage (2019-20 second team), Taveion Hollingsworth (2019-20 first team, 2020-21 second team) and Charles Bassey (2018-19 and 2020-21 first team) join McKnight (2021-22 and 2022-23 first team) as NABC All-District honorees in that time frame.

Dating back to the 1949-50 season, WKU Hilltopper Basketball has now had 48 NABC honorees in its history.

The Shelbyville, Ky., native started in all 32 of WKU’s contests, averaging 33.3 minutes per game. On average, McKnight scored 16.4 points per game while pulling down 5 boards per game. He dished out 3.8 assists while holding an assist/turnover ratio of 1.2.

He finished the season with the third-best field goal percentage in C-USA at 45.6%. Through his junior season, he is tied for 31st on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,229 career points. He’s third on the all-time assists list with 412 and eighth on the all-time seals list with 147.

