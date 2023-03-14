Police serve indictment warrant on Scottsville motel owner

Scottsville Police Department
Scottsville Police Department(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville motel owner has been charged with drug trafficking Monday.

Scottsville Police say they along with the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department served an indictment warrant on 72-year-old Dilavar Dwivedi for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Degree).

Officials say Dwivedi is the current owner of the Uptown Motel located in Scottsville.

He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond, and as of 7 p.m. Monday night has been released.

