Police serve indictment warrant on Scottsville motel owner

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville motel owner has been charged with drug trafficking Monday.

Scottsville Police say they along with the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department served an indictment warrant on 72-year-old Dilavar Dwivedi for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Degree).

Officials say Dwivedi is the current owner of the Uptown Motel located in Scottsville.

He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond, and as of 7 p.m. Monday night has been released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.