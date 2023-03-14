Roger Duncan commits to Union College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East adds another collegiate athlete to its rankings as senior Wide Receiver Roger Duncan signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Union College.

“It felt good just waking up because you know, I really didn’t have an opportunity. This is the first time in my life I’ve had this opportunity to make it big,” Duncan said.

Roger was seated with his family, including his mother Sheila Duncan who played basketball at Warren East, and he talked about the moment he received the offer from Union.

“I was actually happy because I have never had an offer in my life until now. So it was a big impact in my life and on my family life too because my sister went to college and my mom went to college too, but I am the third person in my family to go to college.”

Duncan has been a multi-sport athlete, including being a part of the first Warren East Boys Basketball team to reach the 4th Region Tournament since 1997. But what he’ll miss the most is playing out on the “Smurf Turf.”

Like his coach Tanner Hall says, his stats may not pop out to you but his effort, his ability to adapt to any position, and his football intelligence made him a great player.

“They are about to get a football player in the most basic terms of the word,” newly named head coach Tanner Hall said. “There’s probably not an individual on this football team that loves playing football more than Roger.”

His senior year, Roger had 17 receptions for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I get to take my talents to another level and I just want to show people how I operate,” Duncan said.

Duncan not only made history on the court but also on the field as well, as the Raiders finished the regular season undefeated for the second time in school history.

Warren East would finish the season with a 12-1 record after losing in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament to Franklin County. Roger talked about his favorite memory playing on the “Smurf Turf.”

“My favorite memory is winning district against Franklin-Simpson on the football field. That was really a big impact because we haven’t won since 2012. What it meant to us, for us seniors, and future players coming up, it really meant a lot.”

Even though Duncan can play multiple positions, he intends to stick with playing receivers once he gets to college.

You can catch Roger wearing the Bulldogs orange and white next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.