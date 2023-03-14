Second MCHS student wins a trip to the capital

Colton Huffman and Anna Grace Blythe, both Metcalfe County High School Juniors
Colton Huffman and Anna Grace Blythe, both Metcalfe County High School Juniors(MCHS)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School junior, Colton Huffman, is one of four area winners of the Farmers RECC 2023 Frankfort and Washington Youth Tour.

The annual “Government in Action” Youth Tour winners will travel to the state capitol next week and to Washington, D.C., in June.

Farmers RECC partners with statewide associations and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) to offer the contest to high school juniors.

MCHS junior Anna Grace Blythe was recently named a Washington Youth Tour winner by Tri-County Electric.

“We are so excited to have not just one, but two students awarded this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” MCHS Principal Clint Graham said in a press release. “Metcalfe County is served by two wonderful electric cooperatives that always support our students. We are proud to have Colton Huffman and Anna Grace Blythe represent Metcalfe County in our Nation’s Capital.”

In addition to the expense-paid trip to Washington, Huffman will also participate in an expense-paid trip to Frankfort, where he will tour state government offices and meet with elected officials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
Police serve indictment warrant on Scottsville motel owner
Kynarious Flyn
Glasgow man charged after shooting investigation
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Warren, Adair Co. detention centers charge juveniles after attacks

Latest News

A White Castle Sign in Bowling Green was toppled by heavy winds, crushing one man's company...
Maintenance of highway pole signs left up to business owners
Dr. Gary Ransdell, Johnny Webb Honored as Inductees at 2023 JA Business Hall of Fame Breakfast
Dr. Gary Ransdell, Johnny Webb Honored as Inductees at 2023 JA Business Hall of Fame Breakfast
Kathy Howard is one of the co-owners of Roy’s Bar-B-Que and has been cooking for residents of...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kathy Howard
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central High School boys’ basketball team heads to KHSAA Sweet 16