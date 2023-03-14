Warren Central High School boys’ basketball team heads to KHSAA Sweet 16

Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back seasons
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back seasons(Lauren Floyd)
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central High School held a send-off for their boys’ basketball team this morning as they head to Lexington for the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament.

This is the second year in a row that the school has made it to the title game and will be entering this year’s tournament with a 23-game winning streak.

“I’m like really excited they’re going to state, I hope that they win every time. It’s like big for us,” said Amar Rizvic, a Junior at Warren Central High.

The team paraded around the hallways of the high school before boarding the bus and stopping at HF Moss Middle School.

Students at Moss cheered the players on as they made their way through the school.

“We have quite a few athletes that came directly from Moss Middle School,” said Jan Waddell, Social Studies teacher at Moss Middle School. “We’re very proud to see them grow and develop and we wish them the best of luck at Lexington.”

The team will face off in their first game of the tournament against Pulaski County.

The game will start at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

