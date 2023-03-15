Christian County man gets sentenced to 70 months for multiple charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man was sentenced today to 70 months in federal prison, followed by a 3-year term of supervised release for possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses, illegal possession of a machinegun, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, on Feb. 23, 2022, agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Shaun Powers, 43, of Hopkinsville.

They located a privately manufactured firearm that was designed to function as a fully automatic machine gun, a short-barreled rifle, and other firearms parts and accessories.

Powers was not allowed to possess these firearms because he had previously been convicted of previous felonies such as first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, and third-degree burglary on April 15, 2015, in Christian Circuit Court.

