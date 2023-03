MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville gave an update Wednesday about their new Sportsplex.

Officials say flooring was poured early Wednesday in the indoor soccer area of the building.

They say this will be turf area of the Sportsplex.

