Crime Stoppers: Video Pipe Camera not returned to local rental company

The suspect is described as a black male wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, and a black knit cap.
By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Feb. 20, Bowling Green Police reported that a Ridgid Video Pipe Camera with a 200-foot cable was rented from the local rental company.

The equipment was due back on Feb. 28, but it was not returned. The business attempted to contact the renter and could not.

The business then went to the job site where the equipment was to be used and found that no project existed.

The suspect is believed to have provided false information and the name of a national plumbing company to rent the video pipe camera.

The suspect provided the name of Allen Roberts is described as a black male, wearing khaki pants, a yellow shirt, and a black knit cap.

Police say he was driving a rented Penske Ford Transit.

If you know anything about this man or the stolen property, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

