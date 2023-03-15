Glasgow to still play at Richardson Stadium as rebuilding continues

Richardson Stadium rebuilding continues following last summer's blaze.
Richardson Stadium rebuilding continues following last summer's blaze.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Work continues at the historic Richardson Stadium in Glasgow after the ballpark caught fire last summer.

RELATED: Sam Royse reminisces memories of Richardson Stadium after fire

Construction on the backstop is now complete and work is currently being done on the electrical system which has a deadline of March 24.

Glasgow Baseball will play their season as is without stands behind the infield.

“They’re still going to have their season, it’s just gonna be a little bit different. We are going to have some bleachers in the outfield behind the fence. So fans can sit out there or they can just park out there if they’d like,” said Eddie Furlong, Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation.

Once the season is over, rebuilding the bleachers behind the infield will begin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
Police serve indictment warrant on Scottsville motel owner
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
A White Castle Sign in Bowling Green was toppled by heavy winds, crushing one man's company...
Maintenance of highway pole signs left up to business owners
Devan M. Howard, 29
Man with a knife causes Caverna Elementary School to enter into lockdown Monday

Latest News

New playground equipment at Beaver Creek Trail Park.
New playground equipment at Beaver Trail Park, more upgrades coming
House fire on Richardsville Rd.
Richardsville fire sends fireman to hospital for injuries
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Ky. college after death of wrestler during practice
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, spoke during Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Licensing and...
KY Senate committee advances sports wagering bill