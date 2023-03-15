Glasgow to still play at Richardson Stadium as rebuilding continues

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Work continues at the historic Richardson Stadium in Glasgow after the ballpark caught fire last summer.

Construction on the backstop is now complete and work is currently being done on the electrical system which has a deadline of March 24.

Glasgow Baseball will play their season as is without stands behind the infield.

“They’re still going to have their season, it’s just gonna be a little bit different. We are going to have some bleachers in the outfield behind the fence. So fans can sit out there or they can just park out there if they’d like,” said Eddie Furlong, Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation.

Once the season is over, rebuilding the bleachers behind the infield will begin.

