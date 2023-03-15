Jordan Rawls enters portal as a graduate transfer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky senior guard Jordan Rawls has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This is the third consecutive year for Rawls in the portal as he began his career at WKU, transferred to Georgia State in 2021 before transferring out at winter break, and then came back to Western Kentucky for the 2022-2023 season.

Rawls averaged 7.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his 30 games played this season, and will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

