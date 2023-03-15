KSP: Webster Co. man arrested for over 30 counts of child sexual exploitation offenses

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police says they’ve arrested a man following an ‘Internet Crimes Against Children’ investigation.

According to a release, 31-year-old Damien Belt was arrested after it was found that he was sharing inappropriate pictures of children online.

KSP says the investigation resulted in a search warrant at a home in Clay on March 14. Investigators found equipment that was being used to carry out the crime. It was taken to a forensic lab for examination.

According to officials, Belt is being charged with 33 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, 33 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and two counts of promoting a minor under 16 years old in a sexual performance.

Belt was arrested and booked into the Webster County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

