Local pickleball clinic holding tournament for The Hive, Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, Pickleball has existed since the 1960s but has only recently become a new favorite pastime for the nation.

“You have a net on the ground, two people on each side, we use paddles versus rackets, and it’s a sort of a hard, tight ball with holes in it,” said Pickleball Clinic Director Javonni Burchett.

The BG Pickleball group has been around for eight years and has quickly grown into a group activity for all ages.

“It’s a very social sport. No running, really, it’s a lot of walking, bending, stretching on the courts,” Burchett said. “So it’s something that anybody, any age, can do.”

Now the group will be hosting their first major tournament with all proceeds going to Bowling Green’s own non-profit The Hive, Inc. to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“That was just real dear to my heart because I had a disabled brother that I took care of for a long time and I just thought the cause was worth getting out there and playing on the courts for,” Burchett said.

The Hive’s founder and executive director, Laura Orsland, said she’s grateful for the pickleball group’s contributions.

“They have worked so hard to put this together and we love when members of our community invest themselves to support what we do. We want to thank everyone that has been involved in creating this event for us,” Orsland said.

Though slots for the tournament are full, Pickleball Clinic Director Javonni Burchett encourages the community to attend to give money to a worthwhile cause and learn more about the sport.

“You can come in and get lunch, you can buy raffle tickets. We’ve had over almost $2,000 donated in pickleball merchandise; paddles, gym balls, some trips, t-shirts, hats,” Burchett said. “This would be a great day to really get turned on to what it’s all about.”

The tournament will be here at Kummer Little Recreation Center Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or the BG Pickleball Clinic’s website.

