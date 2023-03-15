Logan County JROTC returns from Sgt. Maj. Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational

By William Battle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Cadets from the Logan County JROTC program competed in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational in Radcliff. It is one of the largest Army JROTC competitions in the country and saw over 150 teams from five states compete in drill & ceremony, academics, air rifles, drone racing, and robotics events.

23 of the cadets were from Logan County and brought home a First Place Championship trophy in Air Rifle. The archery team won a second-place trophy, missing first place by one point.

“Being a senior, I was able to guide mentorship and help out others who haven’t shot before,” said Kyle Lutz, Logan County JROTC Executive Officer.

The teams trained for the past three months under the supervision of Logan County High School Archery Coach Jason Hayes.

Logan County Rifle Championship team: First Place

Addison Connelly, Bayleigh Connelly, Sam Larson, and Brett Triplett

Individual Category:

Addison Connelly, First Place

Bayleigh Connelly, Second Place

Sam Larson, Third Place

Brett Triplett, Ninth Place

Other shooters in the top 25%

Elijah Head, Isham Hammer, and Wyatt Lawson

Logan County JROTC Archery Team: Second Place

Carolina Gwynette, Russellville High School

Joe Gloyd, John Stratton, Kyle Lutz, and Elijah Head

Carolina Gwynette, Second Place Individual

Logan County JROTC Archery Team: Fifth Place

Lestat Boisseau, Nicole Silvy, Derek Ferguson, Addison Connelly, and Austin Hankins.

