Logan County JROTC returns from Sgt. Maj. Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Cadets from the Logan County JROTC program competed in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational in Radcliff. It is one of the largest Army JROTC competitions in the country and saw over 150 teams from five states compete in drill & ceremony, academics, air rifles, drone racing, and robotics events.
23 of the cadets were from Logan County and brought home a First Place Championship trophy in Air Rifle. The archery team won a second-place trophy, missing first place by one point.
“Being a senior, I was able to guide mentorship and help out others who haven’t shot before,” said Kyle Lutz, Logan County JROTC Executive Officer.
The teams trained for the past three months under the supervision of Logan County High School Archery Coach Jason Hayes.
Logan County Rifle Championship team: First Place
Addison Connelly, Bayleigh Connelly, Sam Larson, and Brett Triplett
Individual Category:
Addison Connelly, First Place
Bayleigh Connelly, Second Place
Sam Larson, Third Place
Brett Triplett, Ninth Place
Other shooters in the top 25%
Elijah Head, Isham Hammer, and Wyatt Lawson
Logan County JROTC Archery Team: Second Place
Carolina Gwynette, Russellville High School
Joe Gloyd, John Stratton, Kyle Lutz, and Elijah Head
Carolina Gwynette, Second Place Individual
Logan County JROTC Archery Team: Fifth Place
Lestat Boisseau, Nicole Silvy, Derek Ferguson, Addison Connelly, and Austin Hankins.
