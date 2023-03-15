Louisville Slugger Museum completes renovated museum experience

By Dustin Vogt
Mar. 15, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory announced it has completed its first gallery renovation in nearly 15 years.

Multiple major improvements allow guests to get up close and personal with baseball history, including an expanded bat vault, more photo opportunities, space for temporary exhibits and more, according to the museum.

The Bat Vault has doubled its original size and showcases more than 3,000 original bat models designed by the game’s most legendary players. In addition, the vault is now offered as part of general admission to the museum.

“We call the Bat Vault our Fort Knox of baseball bats and we are thrilled to now treat all of our guests to the stories, history, and spectacle that comes with the Vault,” Deana Lockman, Executive Director of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory said in a release. “The museum is all about creating unforgettable experiences and these renovations will undoubtedly add to the one-of-a-kind experience we offer.”

The museum has also overhauled its “Hold a Piece of History” exhibit, giving guests the ability to take pictures while holding legendary baseball equipment.

Additional cameras have also been installed to show off workers making Louisville Slugger bats, and a new 200-square-foot space has been renovated to allow for temporary exhibits.

The museum said it is hosting a gallery unveiling event on April 5 at 10 a.m. The first 500 guests who take the museum tour that day will receive a limited edition mini-bat and pennant to commemorate the event.

In addition, entertainment will be provided for guests including an appearance from Buddy Bat of the Louisville Bats, food trucks, a balloon artist and more.

For more information on the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, click or tap here.

