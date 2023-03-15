New playground equipment at Beaver Trail Park, more upgrades coming

New playground equipment at Beaver Creek Trail Park.
New playground equipment at Beaver Creek Trail Park.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Glasgow’s biggest park upgrades is about to be functional for the public to use.

Preparations for new playground equipment at Beaver Creek Park in Glasgow began last spring.

On Wednesday, crews were laying mulch and putting the final touches on the new park.

Officials believe the park will be officially open in the next 24 hours as long as everything Wednesday goes smoothly.

“Upgrading the parks however we can, whether it’s playgrounds, whether it’s walking trails, picnic shelters, a new city pool, which we’re looking at doing, those are the different things that we’re trying to do,” said Eddie Furlong, Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation.

Funding for the park has cost the city a total of $220 thousand. This project is part of a bigger one, as the city has upgraded its five parks in an almost $1 million funding project.

“All the playgrounds that we had here, they were all put in about the same time when they were initially put in. They were 20 years old-- are actually a little bit over 20 years old. So they had kind of outlived their life expectancy,” explained Furlong.

Other upgrades to Beaver Trail Park include putting in a shelter behind the new park, a new bathroom in the place of the old equipment and widening the trail.

Stay tuned to Glasgow Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page for the latest updates on the opening.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
Police serve indictment warrant on Scottsville motel owner
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Cal Turner inspects the storefront of the original Dollar General in Scottsville.
Scottsville officially named “Birthplace of Dollar General”
A White Castle Sign in Bowling Green was toppled by heavy winds, crushing one man's company...
Maintenance of highway pole signs left up to business owners
Devan M. Howard, 29
Man with a knife causes Caverna Elementary School to enter into lockdown Monday

Latest News

House fire on Richardsville Rd.
Richardsville fire sends fireman to hospital for injuries
Richardson Stadium rebuilding continues following last summer's blaze.
Glasgow to still play at Richardson Stadium as rebuilding continues
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Ky. college after death of wrestler during practice
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, spoke during Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Licensing and...
KY Senate committee advances sports wagering bill