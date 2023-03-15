New playground equipment at Beaver Trail Park, more upgrades coming

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Glasgow’s biggest park upgrades is about to be functional for the public to use.

Preparations for new playground equipment at Beaver Creek Park in Glasgow began last spring.

On Wednesday, crews were laying mulch and putting the final touches on the new park.

Officials believe the park will be officially open in the next 24 hours as long as everything Wednesday goes smoothly.

“Upgrading the parks however we can, whether it’s playgrounds, whether it’s walking trails, picnic shelters, a new city pool, which we’re looking at doing, those are the different things that we’re trying to do,” said Eddie Furlong, Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation.

Funding for the park has cost the city a total of $220 thousand. This project is part of a bigger one, as the city has upgraded its five parks in an almost $1 million funding project.

“All the playgrounds that we had here, they were all put in about the same time when they were initially put in. They were 20 years old-- are actually a little bit over 20 years old. So they had kind of outlived their life expectancy,” explained Furlong.

Other upgrades to Beaver Trail Park include putting in a shelter behind the new park, a new bathroom in the place of the old equipment and widening the trail.

Stay tuned to Glasgow Parks & Recreation's Facebook page for the latest updates on the opening.

