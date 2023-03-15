Rain Likely Thursday Evening

Showers Thursday
Showers Thursday(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect much milder conditions overnight with a light Southerly wind and temperatures remaining in the 30s.   Rain chances return Thursday evening, as a system brings showers overnight into Friday Morning.  Up to 1 inch of rain is possible out of this system.  Showers will end from West to East Friday Morning clearing the way for colder temps, once again.  Highs will go from the mid 50s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.  An overnight Freeze is also likely once again each night, respectively.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Becoming Cloudy, PM Rain. High 65. Low 46. Winds S at 17 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain Early, Becoming Cold. High 54. Low 29. Winds SW at 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & Cold. High 44. Low 23. Winds NW at 16 mph.

