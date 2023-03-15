Richardsville fire sends fireman to hospital for injuries

House fire on Richardsville Rd.
House fire on Richardsville Rd.(Richardsville Fire Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Richardsville firefighter was injured Tuesday night during a house fire call.

The Richardsville Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 8900 block of Richardsville Road on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say the structure was far from the roadway and difficult to reach with larger fire trucks due to multiple narrow and rickety bridges.

S41 and E46 were able to get up the driveway and approach the residence, finding a two-story, balloon-frame structure with smoke coming from the eaves around multiple sides of the house.

A small amount of manpower, air packs, and water, initially presented a challenging situation for the first firefighters on the scene, according to first responders.

The fire attack began with a couple of firefighters moving up to the second story, which had high heat and smoked-up conditions.

Not long into the incident, fire officials say one firefighter sustained injuries while battling the fire.

The firefighter was transported by Medical Center EMS to a local hospital where he is currently being monitored and treated.

Additional manpower, equipment, and water arrived and the fire attack continued.

Crews remained on the scene until approximately 1:30 am to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished.

The cause of this fire is determined to be from a wood-burning stove venting in a damaged chimney flue.

RFD was assisted by Gott Fire Department and Barren River Fire Department.

