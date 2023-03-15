Sunny and warmer today, then rain tracks in Thursday night!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and a South wind will warm us back up by Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s! Rain chances will hold off until Thursday night before another system brings showers into Friday Morning. After the rain clears Friday Morning, St. Patrick’s Day will start another temperature descent for the weekend. Highs will go from the low 60s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 47. Low 30. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Frost possible overnight. High 48. Low 25. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High 56. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1990)

Record Low Today: 12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.09″

So Far This Month: 1.35″ (-.03″)

So Far This Year: 9.34″ (0.25″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

